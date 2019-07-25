Former detective charged in son-in-law’s death loses bid to dismiss charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of shooting her son-in-law will face a murder charge after a judge denied a petition to dismiss the charge.

Pamela Schoening, who was initially identified by police as Pamela Bordeaux, is a former detective for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She retired two years before the incident.

District Court Judge Valerie Adair ordered Schoening to appear in court again on Aug. 22.

A trial is scheduled in February, and Schoening’s attorney will argue that the killing was justified. Sean Babbitt, 32, was killed in April while at Schoening’s home for a supervised visitation with his 3-year-old child. The home is near Durango Drive and Racel Street in the northwest valley.

In court filings and in court, attorney Robert Draskovic characterized Schoening as a 55-year-old grandmother of two who served in the U.S. Army and spent 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer.