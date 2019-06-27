Former MGM Resorts executives help others get back to work with development workshop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment is down across the state at a reported 10-year low, according to new numbers from the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation. The numbers are good, but there are still many people without jobs.

In the past few months, MGM Resorts has laid off hundreds of employees, but some of those former top execs are hoping to help people get back to work.

“My position was eliminated,” said Eleanor Zellmer, a former MGM Resorts employee.

Zellmer came to the career workshop because she was part of the most recent round of cuts at MGM Resorts International.

“I wanted to see what they had to offer,” Zellmar said. “It makes me feel like there’s someplace to belong, instead of feeling like a lost puppy.”

Last month, CEO James Murren announced that 557 more employees were out of a job. The total number of laid-off workers is now upwards of 1,000.

That’s one of the reasons a few former MGM Resorts executives are sharing their knowledge to help others.

“I worked for MGM Resorts for 7 years,” said

Kim Virtuoso, the Co-Founder & CEO of All In Leadership, and former executive director of HR for MGM Resorts.

Virtuoso and Missy Hallead are holding a total of seven workshops; one every Wednesday. The workshops will focus on everything from networking to resume prep.

“Our goal is to help them and give them all tips and tricks to really take away and put in their toolbox and boost their confidence to go into that next interview and land a job,” Virtuoso said.

“This is reality. This has happened. Now what,” Hallead asked?

According to Hallead, the next step workshops are not just for former MGM employees or the hospitality industry; it’s for everyone.

“This is for all job seekers in the Las Vegas community,” Hallead said. “We know that Caesars has been sold and whether there’s going to be impact around that or not, we want to be a resource for the entire community.”

Click here for more information on career coaching workshops.

Experts say the industries with the highest job demand right now are technology, healthcare, education, and construction.