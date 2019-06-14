Former model, boyfriend could face death penalty for murder of California doctor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people accused in the murder of a California doctor could face the death penalty. 8 News NOW learned the District Attorney’s office will put the case of Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison in front of a committee to decide if the D.A.’s office will pursue the death penalty.

Turner, a former Maxim model, and her boyfriend entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges they murdered a California doctor. Both Turner and Kennison face murder and conspiracy charges for the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.

His body was found in the trunk of Turner’s car in March. Turner and Kennison are being held without bail.

Their roommate, Diana Pena took a plea deal where she pled guilty to a charge of accessory murder last week.

She’s since been released on her own recognizance and awaiting sentencing.