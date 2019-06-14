Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive

Former model, boyfriend could face death penalty for murder of California doctor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people accused in the murder of a California doctor could face the death penalty. 8 News NOW learned the District Attorney’s office will put the case of Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison in front of a committee to decide if the D.A.’s office will pursue the death penalty.

Turner, a former Maxim model, and her boyfriend entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges they murdered a California doctor.  Both Turner and Kennison face murder and conspiracy charges for the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.

His body was found in the trunk of Turner’s car in March. Turner and Kennison are being held without bail. 

Their roommate, Diana Pena took a plea deal where she pled guilty to a charge of accessory murder last week.

She’s since been released on her own recognizance and awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories