Former model, boyfriend enter ‘not guilty’ pleas in doctor’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison both pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges in the death of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist whose body was found in the trunk of a car on March 7 near Lake Mead.

Turner, 26, and Kennison, 27, appeared in Clark County District Court Thursday morning. Both are accused of bludgeoning Burchard. Police say he had a relationship with Turner and paid her rent. He had traveled to Las Vegas in March to meet with Turner.

Diana Pena, a roommate of Turner and Kennison, who is now cooperating with prosecutors, pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder. She told a judge her former roommates killed Burchard.