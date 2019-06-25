Frontier Airlines offering 7 new routes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontier Airlines is offering seven new routes from Las Vegas to various U.S. cities.

The new non-stop travel will be to Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Phoenix, Reno, Seattle and Santa Ana, California, according to Frontier Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to offer seven new routes in Las Vegas,” said Josh Flyr, Vice president Network/Revenue for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier will now offer a total of 41 non-stop destinations from Las Vegas including the only ultra-low-cost service from Miami and Orange County. This expansion highlights our commitment to ‘Low Fares Done Right’, allowing people to fly and fly more often to exciting destinations.”

Frontier is offering introduction fares ranging from $29 to $79 on the new routes. Those fares can be purchased staring June 26, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. The travel is valid from Sept. 6 – Dec. 14, 2019.