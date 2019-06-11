Frustrated residents blame NDOT for problem property along Oakey and MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The road work being done for Project Neon has had a significant impact on businesses and homes owners along the I-15 corridor. According to one resident who lives near Oakey and Martin Luther King Blvd., one of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s problem properties has made them vulnerable to crime.

Sonny Maupin says his house located on Silver Avenue near Oakey and MLK has been burglarized six times within the past three months.

“The pool company called me; hey sent a service guy. There’s no pool motors,” Maupin said.

According to Maupin, four of his pool motors were stolen, so he had to purchase new ones. But this time, Maupin is taking precaution. He put a cage over the news pool motors to protect them from thieves.

“He just installed those yesterday morning. This morning, a guy walked right up to the camera, spray painted, and I imagine would have stolen those motors if it weren’t for those security cages,” Maupin said.

Maupin says the thieves have easy access to his home from a vacant lot near him that is owned by NDOT. The Nevada Department of Transportation was informed by 8 News Now to what was happening. They sent the following statement:

“Crime is an unfortunate, albeit, seemingly inescapable byproduct of modern society. However, the Nevada Department of Transportation is not a law enforcement agency. Meanwhile, there are several vacant lots interspersed with homes throughout that area. But we are committed to being a good neighbor,” said a spokesperson for NDOT. “We spent roughly $300,000 to fence in our 1.4-acre empty parcel, which abuts a residence. Additionally, we installed a masonry wall along Martin Luther King Boulevard as an added security enhancement.”

After someone cut a hole through the fence earlier this week, Maupin wonders if the company is doing enough to protect nearby residents.

“You can’t imagine how frustrating this is,” Maupin said. “I don’t know of anyone else who in their entire lives in Las Vegas have been vandalized 6 times in their whole life.”