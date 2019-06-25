FTC cracksdown on robocalls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is joining other agencies in a major effort to crackdown in illegal robocalls. The announcement was made by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford who said many people are tired of the illegal scams.

It’s a problem almost every American deals with — illegal robocalls. The Federal Trade Commission is teaming up with the Department of Justice and state attorneys general to file charges against a number of companies and individuals.

The FTC is is taking 94 actions targeting operations around the country responsible for more than one billion calls. The effort is called “Operation Call it Quits.”

“I think it’s an extremely important issue. We feel pressure externally. We feel pressure and responsibility internally and we want to rise to that,” said Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, FTC commissioner.

The companies targeted in the enforcement actions were using robocalls to pitch everything from bogus credit card interest rate reduction services to fraudulent money-making opportunities and medical alert systems.