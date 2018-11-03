Gang suspects wanted in killing of 11-year-old in drive-by; police say wrong home targeted Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

NORTH LAS VEGAS - Shooters intent on gang-related retaliation opened fire on the wrong house in suburban Las Vegas, killing an innocent 11-year-old girl.

The victim has been identified as Angie Erives. Angie was shot while she was in the kitchen of her home located near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street.

Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Angie was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.

In a news conference Friday, North Las Vegas Police released ore details about their investigation.

"At this time we believe it has a gang relation to it and that's all I can say as to why it was in that neighborhood," said Asst. Chief Pamela Ojeda, North Las Vegas Police." "We're seeing this as the unintended target so that's all I can say at this point," said.

Witnesses reported the vehicle stopped in front of the girl's house before three people stepped from the back seat and opened fire with shotguns and handguns at the two-story stucco home.

The girl's father and mother, 33 and 30, and two sisters, 14 and 6, escaped physical injury as their house was raked with gunfire.

"No parent should have to deal with a tragedy like this," the police official said.

A neighbor on his way to work saw the gunfire late Thursday on the quiet residential street and shot with his legally owned handgun at the car as it pulled away, wounding a 19-year-old passenger, North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said.

The 17-year-old driver of the getaway car called police when it broke down a few blocks away, saying the vehicle had been hit with random gunfire and he was trying to get his friend to a hospital.

The 19-year-old was hospitalized in grave condition with a head wound, police Officer Eric Leavitt said.

Police interviewed the 53-year-old neighbor who Leavitt said fired at the car from his open garage. Ojeda said he was a cooperating witness and was not charged with a crime.

Angelina was a 6th-grade student at Somerset Academy's Losee Campus.

"She is very bubbly, very caring; she would go to different classes to sing for the kindergarteners," said Keli Hechanova, a family friend.

The driver was being held as a juvenile and was expected to face felony murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges, Ojeda said.

The wounded suspect will face the same charges if he survives, Ojeda said.

When it comes to trying to solve this case, North Las Vegas Police has called on the community's help.

"Our plea is to the valley and anyone that may have any information on this case. Do the right thing and contact the police," Ojeda said.

Those wanting to help Angie's family with funeral expenses go here.