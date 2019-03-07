Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019 Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019 prev next

LAS VEGAS - A few weeks ago, Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced that 2019 will be his last season because he's retiring.

Bochy has been around the game for a long time. He was a big league player for nine seasons, and by the time he retires, he would have been a big league manager for 25 years.

All of the Giants players Sports Reporter Kevaney Martin spoke with had nothing but great things to say about the repeat World Series Champ.

For a lot of them, things feel different now that they know Bochy isn't coming back in 2020.

"There's a feeling of gratitude for what Bochy's done for the Giants organization, for baseball in general. And going out there and be able to bring him some finality to his hall of fame career, I think, would be extra special," said Mac Williamson, Giants outfielder.

It's up to others to decide if Bochy is one day Hall of Fame-worthy. Bochy has three World Series titles with the Giants, and he's 11th on the all-time wins list, but his overall managerial record is below .500.

"Obviously everyone's gonna give a little more this year just because everybody wants to send Bochy out the right way," said Jeff Samardzija, Giants pitcher. "That just speaks for the respect we have for the guy. I think everybody is sad he came out and said this is his last year."

"You know, it kinda hits hard because he's done so much for the game, been around the game for so long. And he's a special guy, he's gonna be missed," said Mark Melancon, Giants pitcher.

According to Bochy, his decision to retire was his own. He will be 64 in April.

"I think what Boch has meant for this organization, this city, us as players, I think pretty sure I speak for not only myself but everybody that we want to send him out on the highest note possible," said Joe Panik, Giants' second baseman. "Like, I said, he deserves nothing but the best, so we're gonna go out there this year and do our best for him."

Before joining the Giants, Bochy was the Padres manager for 12 seasons.