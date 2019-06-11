GoFundMe account set up for hit-and-run victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who was walking her dog and struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday is identified as 32-year-old Ines Diaz. The driver of a gold Saturn sped away after hitting her on a sidewalk.

The horrific crash near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard was caught on a nearby home security camera. Diaz remains hospitalized with critical injuries. Her German Shepherd dog, Tyger, didn’t survive.

Photo Credit: GoFundMe.com/DogDiesForOwner

North Las Vegas Police say the dog appeared to sense there was danger and tried to pull Diaz away from the path of the car.

Diaz, an animal lover, has a website called AidPets with the mission of saving the lives of pets.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Diaz. According to the page, Diaz suffered injuries to her head, neck, back, ribs and legs.

Although police found the car a few miles away from the crash site, the driver has not been located yet.