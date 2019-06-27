VIDEO: Golden Knights President George McPhee talks Haula trade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee talked with the media Thursday about the recent decision to trade forward Erik Haula.

LIVE: Golden Knights President George McPhee discusses Erik Haula trade with the media. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, June 27, 2019

McPhee announced Wednesday night the team has acquired forward Nicholas Roy and a conditional fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Haula.

Over the course of two seasons with the Golden Knights, Haula appeared in 91 games after being selected by the team during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Minnesota Wild.

Haula will be remembered for delivering the franchises first ever playoff game-winner in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings last year in Game 2.

The Golden Knights went on to sweep the Kings in the first round.