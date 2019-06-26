Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp

It’s the NHL offseason, but the Golden Knights organization remains hard at work.

The Golden Knights Development Camp started Tuesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. The near week long camp opens its doors for the franchise’s top prospects and tier 2 players that are looking to make names for themselves in the near future.

Many of the young prospects are in full display at City National Arena looking for a leg up when training camp starts in the Fall.

