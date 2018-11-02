Golden Knights reach new levels in community engagement Video

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights concluded their brief road trip in St. Louis Friday by falling to the Blues 5-3.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Golden Knights so far where the team has had to grind out victories. Off the ice, the Knights are scoring big time for the Las Vegas community. The power of sports in a community brings a lot of intangibles along with the emotion of victory and defeat. There are also real elements that sports can do in a community and the Golden Knights wasted no time in making sure the team played the role well.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story in the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold.’