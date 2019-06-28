Golden Knights trade D Colin Miller to Buffalo Sabres for a 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee announced the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, originally belonging to the St. Louis Blues, and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Colin Miller.

Over the course of two seasons with the Golden Knights, Miller appeared in 147 games after being selected by the team during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Boston Bruins.

This the second move by the team to get under the leagues salary cap over the last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, the team traded winger Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for Nicolas Roy and 2021 5th round draft pick.