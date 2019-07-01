Google announces new data center in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson and Google executives announced a new data center in Henderson. The center is currently being built.
The data center is a $600 million project. There are only 16 locations around the world, eight of them in the United States. It’s the first Google data center for Nevada and will serve billions of Internet users around the world.
“Data centers are really the engine of the Internet, ” said Andrew Silvestri, Google Data Centers. “They are the backbone of the infrastructure that allows us to bring the products and services that so many people love and use. Whether it’s YouTube, Google Play, Google Search, Google Cloud. Those are all being processed in our data centers.”
The data center is expected to create 50 jobs with an average salary of $65,000 a year. It will be located on Warm Springs Road between Boulder Highway and the 5-15.
Google executive also announced they will invest $1 million in 5 local non-profits. Organizations can apply at this link.
Mayor March sat down with 8 News Now Good Day about the upcoming project and what it means for jobs.
This will be an additional location. They’re going to be operating google G Mail, Youtube, and Google Calendar, which will be operating and supporting the City of Henderson so we couldn’t be more thrilled. They’re going to be creating about 50 jobs, $65,000 a year. These are good jobs that will support our economy, and that’s been part of our strategic goal in economic development.Debra March, Henderson Mayor