Gov. Sisolak signs bill that will have less stringent requirements on certain opioids

Nevada physicians and pain patients could see less rigorous regulation now that Governor Steve Sisolak, D-Nev., has signed a bill approved by the state legislature. Assembly Bill 239 was passed in reaction to what doctors say was excessive and unnecessary requirements imposed on certain pain medications.

As the I-Team has reported, a nationwide crackdown on legitimate pain patients has caused widespread suffering, including suicides, among legitimate pain patients.

Opioid deaths have continued to rise, almost entirely because of illicit street drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

An advocate for chronic pain patients Rick Martin told 8 News Now “anti-opioid hysteria has gone too far” and the passage of this bill shows Nevada officials are listening to doctors and their patients.

