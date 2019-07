Governor Steve Sisolak vetoed only three bills in his first legislative session, which wrapped up earlier this month.

But, Sisolak is still well shy of the average, and nowhere near the record. There have been two governors in the last 120 years who got through an entire session without vetoing a single bill: Mike O’Callaghan and Kenny Guinn

Regular legislative sessions see an average of 6.47 vetoes each.

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius has the story.