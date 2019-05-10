Governor set to sign bill on pot dispensary bill
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Nevada's governor is expected to sign a bill Friday to open the books on how the state awards lucrative licenses to sell recreational marijuana.
The bill will make public the identity of all marijuana license applicants and the method the state tax department used to score and rank their bids.
The licensing process has faced complaints from companies who say it is not clear what criteria officials use to award new marijuana licenses. Their complaints have turned into lawsuits and the companies accuse the state of unconstitutionally picking winners and losers for the marijuana licenses.
Department of Taxation spokesman Ky Plaskon has said plans are being made to release the names of all applicants and licensees once Gov. Steve Sisolak signs the measure.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line for licensees.
Sixty-one dispensaries in Nevada reported almost $425 million in recreational pot sales in the year after broad marijuana sales began in July 2017.
Medical marijuana sales brought in another $105 million.
The measure on Sisolak's desk easily cleared the Legislature. The governor's office says Sisolak and the state Department of Taxation offered an amendment to the bill that makes public certain scoring and ranking information.
More Local News Stories
-
Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors describe the terrifying moments as they tried to get a man out of his burning home in the south valley Thursday night.
"I was like your house is on fire, your house is on fire," neighbor Ana Pina said. "You need to get out of the house."
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged the home. The video was captured by Pina, who said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.Read the Full Article
-
'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend
The Las Vegas valley is ready to get uncorked and unstripped this weekend. The two popular events kick off this weekend.
Iconic chefs came together Friday night for the annual "grand tasting" at 'Vegas Uncork'd.'
More than 50 chefs, including famous ones such as Gordon Ramsey, Leona Garcia, Roy Choi, Susan Feniger, and Will Guidara, will be on hand at Caesars, as well as 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world.Read the Full Article
-
Teacher battling breast cancer forced to pay for substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A California teacher who's battling breast cancer isn't just facing mounting medical fees: She's also being forced to pay for her own replacement. And it turns out this shocking news is legal because, in California, it's the law.
The teacher, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, is a veteran second-grade teacher at San Francisco's Glen Park Elementary School.
When parents heard she was actually required to pay for her own substitute, they were outraged and launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW