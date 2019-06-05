Graduates from Nevada Connections Academy explain why they attended high school online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday was a big day for seniors who attended Nevada Connections Academy because students enrolled in the online public school finally received their high school diploma.

“It’s a big day,” said graduating student DayLynn Clark.

“I’m really excited, and today is just one step forward in my continuation of education,” said Devon Kisfalvi, the valedictorian.

There were a total of 200 people who graduated from the online school this year. The school says it was one of the largest graduating classes from it’s had.

Nevada Connections Academy serves students statewide for grades K-12. It allows children to access their education anywhere via the internet.

8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond has more on the graduation ceremony, along with the reasons some students are choosing a non-traditional setting to learn.

