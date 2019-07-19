Gragson indicted for role in crash that killed passenger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson, the grandson of former Las Vegas Mayor Oran K. Gragson, has been indicted for his involvement in a May 30 crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

Melissa Newton, 36, a mother of three was killed in the crash. Two other people injured in the crash that occurred in a neighborhood near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive.

Gragson, was leaving the Links for Life golf tournament, an annual event raising money for charity. The event at Bear’s Best golf course was hosted by Colliers International, where Gragson worked as an executive vice president.

Friday’s indictment, filed in District Court, indicated injuries to the other passengers in the vehicle. Christie Cobbett, who worked with Newton at warehouse developer Prologis, and Christopher Bentley, a broker at Colliers, were seriously injured in the crash.

Bentley is suing Gragson.

Gragson faces three felony counts of DUI and three felony counts of reckless driving. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was .147 four hours after the crash.