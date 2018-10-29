Halloween Happenings Around Town

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - There are numerous Halloween events and haunted houses around the Las Vegas valley this year.

Village Square Trunk or Treat - Thursday, Oct. 18 from 4 - 8:30 p.m. There will be a Dracu-Blood drive from 4 - 8 p.m. as well as face painting, balloon art, petting zoo and a DJ. Kids of all ages can decorate a pumpkin for $5. The trunk or treat starts at 6 p.m. in the parking lot. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite costume. At 7:45 p.m. there will be a Thriller-style group dance and at 8:30 p.m. there will be a raffle with prizes.

Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve - A family friendly event with carnival games, trick-or-treat stations, a petting zoo, and the Bootanical garden. Oct. 12 - 14, 19 - 21, and Oct. 26 - 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person. Children under 2 are free. For an additional $5, visitors can take a Boo Train ride. Click here for more information .

Lake Las Vegas - Offers events prior to Halloween night including a 90-minute Haunted Pirate ship experience. Oct. 27 & 28 at 7 p.m. Appropriate for children up to the age of 12, who must be accompanied by a legal guardian 21+. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, click her e.

Metro Trunk or Treat Events: Click here for a list of the Metro events at neighborhoods around the valley.

Marvel's Avengers Trick or Treat event on Nevada Day - Local families are invited on Friday, Oct. 26 to trick or treat through the attraction at Treasure Island all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from all tickets will benefit CCSD's S.T.E.M. education initiatives. Children and adults are encouraged to dress as their favorite Marvel superhero. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased here. Discounts for locals using the code LOCAL.



Town Scary - Town Scary is at Town Square on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and offers trick-or-treating, contests and more from 4 - 7 p.m. Town Square is located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. Children of all ages are invited.

HallOVeen at Opportunity Village - Opportunity Village will transform the Magical Forest into HallOVeen. All ages are welcome. There are games, Wacky Worm Coaster, The Last Ride Coffin Experience, The Sizzler, tons of tasty treats and other Halloween fun. Located at 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas 89146. For the first time, Opportunity Village is also offering Vegas Fright Nights, a haunted house experience which is for all ages. The dates for both HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights are Oct. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-31 and open daily at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets for adults start at $12 (13 and older) $10 for children (ages 4 -12). Vegas Fright Night are $10 online $15 at the gate. Passport tickets also available. That information and more is available on the website.

Halloween Ghost Walk at The District at Green Valley Ranch - There will be spooky decor and more for the Halloween Ghost Walk . Families are invited to stroll through the shops and collect candy on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Trilogy of Terror - The Freakling Bros. are hosting three haunted house experiences: The Gates of Hell (R-rated), The Coven of 13 and Castle Vampire are located at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Admission starts at $15 or for a pass to all three is $39. Click here for more information.



Downtown Summerlin - The family can enjoy Treat Street. There will be trick-or-treating, a spooky block party with Metro, a dog costume contest and the "Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" movie screening. The free event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



The Asylum and Hotel Fear - Promises to take victims on the most frightening adventure of the season. It's located at the Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas. Open Oct. 4 - 7, 11 - 14, 18 - 21, 25 - 28 and 30 & 31. The price is $15 - $35. Click here for more information.