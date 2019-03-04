Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night prev next

LAS VEGAS - The Hard Rock hotel's guitar sign was taken down last year but it will be back up for public display Monday night.

After repairs, the Neon Museum's newest addition is ready to light up.

The 80-foot piece is the museum's largest sign in its collection. It's had a lot of work put into it since it last stood at the corner of Harmon and Paradise roads for nearly 30 years.

After the Hard Rock Cafe closed down last year, the sign was temporarily sent to the YESCO yard.

Donors from 13 countries and 43 states chipped into a $350,000 Crowdfunding campaign to help with the restoration and maintenance.

To get the sign ready, more than 1,500 new lightbulbs and 4,000 feet of neon tubing had to be re-worked into the guitar.





