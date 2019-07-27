Hawaii telescope supporters say it will bring jobs, knowledge

The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea on July 14. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A giant telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain will enhance humanity’s knowledge of the universe and bring quality, high-paying jobs, supporters said as protesters blocked construction for a second week.

An international consortium plans to build the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope at the top of Mauna Kea, which some Native Hawaiians believe is sacred. Protesters blocked the road to the top of the mountain for the 12th day Friday after more than 100 telescope supporters rallied Thursday in front of the state Capitol.

They held signs with messages like “Support Culture and Science” and “Move Forward Not Backward” and waved at passing cars. Some drivers honked in support.

Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope, gather for a rally outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope, foreground, gather for a rally outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on Thursday, July 25, 2019, as opponents of the telescope gather across the street. Supporters said the giant telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain will enhance humanity’s knowledge of the universe and bring quality, high-paying jobs, as protesters blocked construction for a second week. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Astronomers Alan Stockton, center, holding a sign saying “Built It!,” and Alan Tokunaga, left, join a rally in support the Thirty Meter Telescope outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Supporters said the giant telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain will enhance humanity’s knowledge of the universe and bring quality, high-paying jobs, as protesters blocked construction for a second week. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope gather for a rally outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on Thursday. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, right, talks with TMT opposition leader Kaho’okahi Kanuha during a visit to the protests against the TMT telescope, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the base of Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Opponents of the telescope have gotten more attention than supporters as their protest has prevented crews from starting construction. The Hawaii Supreme Court last year ruled that the project had a valid permit, clearing the way for work to begin after a decadelong battle.

Protesters say building another telescope on a peak that already has 13 observatories will further desecrate the mountain on the Big Island.

But supporters also are impassioned about why they believe the telescope belongs on Mauna Kea, which has the best conditions for viewing the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

The telescope is expected to allow astronomers to peer back some 13 billion years in time to shortly after the Big Bang. It’s expected to help astronomers determine whether life exists on planets outside the solar system and better understand fundamental concepts like gravity.

Chad Kalepa Baybayan, a Native Hawaiian expert in the traditional art of using the stars, weather and birds to navigate the seas, said astronomy advances human knowledge.

“I’ve heard the comment that the protesters want to be on the right side of history. I want to be on the right side of humanity. I want to be on the right side of enlightenment,” Baybayan said.

He said people have to learn to share the mountain and there was more than enough space for everybody. Baybayan said he views the summit as a spiritual place but not a sacred one.

The economic benefits are substantial, particularly in a state heavily reliant on low-paying service industry jobs in the tourism business.

The Thirty Meter Telescope is projected to create 300 union construction jobs during its eight- to 10-year construction phase. It’s expected to employ 140 employees when operational.

Hawaii will lose its status as a world leader in astronomy if the telescope isn’t built, said Bob McLaren, the director of the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy. Existing telescopes may not want to upgrade facilities and make further investments, and it could lead to a downward spiral for the field, he said.

Retired Navy researcher Tom Strickland attended Thursday’s rally in Honolulu.

“I’m a strong supporter of the advancement of science and technology. I think it brings a lot of good to humankind,” Strickland said, holding a sign saying, “In Search of Knowledge” with a drawing of Mauna Kea.

About an equal number of people opposing the telescope stood on the other side of the street, waving upside down Hawaiian flags and signs saying, “Protect Mauna Kea.” Drivers supporting the opponents honked, too.

Last weekend, 2,000 people joined the protest camp. Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited the protesters this week to declare he stood with them.