Hawaiian resident who moved to Las Vegas share concerns over Hurricane Lane Video

LAS VEGAS - In addition to tourists, many locals still have family members Hawaii preparing for more heavy rainfall from a storm that was once called Hurricane Lane.

Koa Ambrosio, an employee with Island Flavor, just moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii, so he's keeping a close eye on everything.

"Right now they're just preparing themselves, boarding up windows, and staying away from the flooded areas; things like that. Put away their animals," Ambrosio said about how his friends and family are preparing.

Hurricane Lane was downgraded Friday to a Category 2 tropical storm, but the heavy rainfall, that has caused flooding, is still a concern.

"Families back home; I bet they do feel better now that it's a two, but still, I'm pretty sure that they're still preparing themselves for the worse," Ambrosio said.

The storm unleashed torrents of rain and landslides that blocked roads on Hawaii’s mostly rural Big Island on Thursday as residents and tourists in the state’s biggest city braced for the dangerous storm to come their way.

Emergency workers rescued five people from a flooded house in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed, said Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe. They weren’t injured and were taken to a shelter, he said.