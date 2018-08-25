Hawaiian visitors in Las Vegas worry about those at home Video

LAS VEGAS - There are mixed feelings among Hawaiians vacationing in Las Vegas as islanders are dealing with the bad weather back home.

Joyce Lee travels to Las Vegas every year for her birthday, only this time, it's a little different. She'll still be here in Vegas when the tropical storm hits her hometown of Honolulu.

Her husband back home has been keeping her updated by sending her pictures of empty shelves at grocery stores and even taped down shoes on a porch.

"A few years back, there was a hurricane actually that came and it would have been the following week. I'm involved with the Okinawa Festival and they had to cancel the festival, actually the hurricane did not come. So, this time it's a lot closer so right now in Oahu there's only winds from what I've heard," Lee said.

She is staying at the Orleans. In fact, many casinos in the valley cater to Hawaiian visitors.

