Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Hurricane Lane is taking a toll on roads on Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials say three major roads were closed Friday because of flash flooding. Numerous secondary roads also were closed.

More than 30 inches of rain associated with the hurricane has fallen on the Big Island with some areas recording 35 inches in 48 hours.

Multiple landslides could force more closures. Officials say there's currently only one highway for travel across the island.



On Oahu, winds picked up Thursday night and rain began falling shortly after the 6:13 a.m. sunrise.

A brush fire on Hawaii's island of Maui has forced the relocation of a shelter for people who were staying there as Hurricane Lane approaches.

Maui County officials say there's a rapidly spreading fire Friday in the community of Lahaina Friday on the island's western side. Nearby residents are being evacuated.

Officials as a precaution moved 26 people who evacuated because of the hurricane from a shelter at a Lahaina school to a civic center.

Maui County spokesman Rod Antone says it's not clear if the fire is hurricane related.