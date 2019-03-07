Health officials confirm active case of tuberculosis at Durango High School
LAS VEGAS - Health officials have identified a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The school is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District to determine which students and staff could have been significantly exposed to TB.
Health Services with the Clark County School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday.
"Parents and Guardians. It has come to our attention that a person at Durango High School has recently been identified as having active tuberculosis (TB). People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine which students and staff may have been significantly exposed to the active TB case. Parents and guardians will be notified if it is determined that your child needs to be tested for exposure to the TB germ. The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation."
Anyone with questions can contact your licensed healthcare provider or the Southern Nevada Health District at 702-759-1015.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clark County flu deaths reach 18
Four more people have died over the past few weeks as a result of the flu, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. So, the total number of deaths thus far for this year's flu season is 18.
Here's how the Southern Nevada Health District described the latest victims:
Twelve of the deaths, so far, this year have been in people 50 years or older.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school
UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday. According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.
North Las Vega Police are still working to gain more details.
----Read the Full Article
- YouTube
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to TMZ Sources connected to Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host just learned about his diagnosis. However, he plans to finish out the season of "Jeopardy!"
"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Trebek said. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."
Jeopardy airs Monday-Friday on Channel 8 at 7 p.m.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW