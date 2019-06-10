Heat warning issued for this week

LAS VEGAS — An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas valley. It starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and ends at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas valley is expected to reach temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. The temperature could reach 115 degrees in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin/Bullhead City areas.

This is the first excessive heat warning of the year. The Las Vegas valley had a much cooler than normal May giving people less time to acclimate to the warmer temperatures.

People should take caution to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke while outdoors by wearing loose fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water. Those most at risk are people who work outdoors, the elderly, the young and people without air conditioning or who have chronic health conditions.

It’s important to make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade to escape the heat.

