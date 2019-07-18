Henderson City Council votes to allow short-term rentals in residential areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– It’s official: Short-term rentals in residential parts of Henderson are now allowed, thanks to a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday night. That means people can rent homes through companies like Airbnb.

The City of Henderson says while it’s allowing short-term rentals in residential areas, there are still plenty of regulations so that enforcement will be stronger than ever. There’s a long list of requirements the renters have to meet.

Henderson short-term rental rules and standards.

“The biggest, I think, complaint, that we get is the party house,” said Michael Tassi, the director of Community Development and Services, City of Henderson.

But noisy neighbors in short-term rentals will soon be a thing of the past in Henderson. The rentals, usually done through companies like Airbnb and VRBO, can no longer be used for special events, such as private parties or bachelor parties.

Tassi, who oversees short-term rentals for the city, says a noise management plan will also be required, which includes devices that will alert the rental operators.

“It would give them information to make that phone call to the short term renter to say ‘you’re starting to reach those decible levels, you need to keep it down,’” Tassi said.

Other regulations include paying an annual $820 registration fee, capping the number of people in a home to 20, and paying $500,000 in liability insurance.

“These regulations are in place to just try and protect the people in the neighborhood where these short-term rentals are located,” said Tassi.

Operators will also be required to take a short-term rental class at CSN. Julie Davies is the instructor and says the curriculum is wide-ranging.

“That includes how to design it, the furnishings, the fixtures, and the equipment, [and] the building code that you have to work within,” said Davies. “The security, the safety.”

Advocates who have seen short-term rental plans fail in other valley cities are thrilled.

“With the education, with regulations, with annual fees, with annual reviews, this will be an incredible benefit to everybody,” said Mike Jensen, Nevada Vacation Rental Professionals.

In terms of enforcement, there will be a 24/7 hotline the residents can call if there’s an issue with a short-term rental in their neighborhood. The goal is to respond to each complaint within 45 minutes and resolve it within two hours.

“We have to hold these folks accountable to what our new rules are,” said Tassi.

The new regulations go into effect in October, with a 30-day grace period until November. The City of Henderson says violators will be fined.

For example: If you do not register your short-term rental property with the city, you’ll face a $500 fee every day until the issue is fixed.