Homeless count drops by 13 percent since 2018 census

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer homeless people were counted in Southern Nevada this year in the census that takes place every January. The official count: 5,286.

The decrease found by the Southern Nevada Homeless Census continues a 3-year trend, and the number has dropped by half since 2007.

The counts for the past 10 years:

Year Total 2019 5,286 2018 6,083 2017 6,490 2016 6,208 2015 7,509 2014 7,443 2013 5,954 2011 8,003 2009 13,338 2007 11,417

The census counts people living in shelters or on the streets here – a decrease of about 13 percent compared to last year.

“The 2019 homeless count shows we are headed in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go,” Clark County Social Service Director Michael Pawlak said. “There are still more than 5,200 homeless people in our community on any given day, and almost 14,000 people will experience homelessness here at some point during the year.

“Homelessness costs our community and those individuals dearly, and we will continue working to end homelessness here,” Pawlak said.

The homeless census is conducted over two days and nights in January with the help of hundreds of volunteers. The count is a requirement for federal grants for homeless programs.