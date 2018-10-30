Hoover Dam glows in purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month The Hoover Dam Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - As National Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, one of America’s most iconic landmarks turned purple to honor the thousands of survivors, victims, and families who have been affected by domestic violence.

The Hoover Dam was transformed Monday night in an exceptional display to mark the end of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Bureau of Reclamation approved the display spearheaded by SafeNest, Nevada’s largest domestic violence nonprofit, organizations across the state.

“This is an incredible opportunity to raise awareness about this all too common crime,” said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest CEO. “We thank the Bureau of Reclamation for making this event possible and extend our gratitude to all the organizations represented here today that work tirelessly every day to protect victims and their families.”

Production Resource Group of Las Vegas facilitated the transformation using purple gels on each of the base lights. The 726.4’ tall dam glowed in purple from the foundation rock at the mighty Colorado River to the crest of the Dam.

“While we are honored to take part in this momentous occasion, the sad reality is the epidemic of domestic violence continues to plague not only our city but our country,” said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest CEO. “National statistics show that one in four women will experience domestic violence. In Nevada, it’s one in three, and as a state, we claim the second highest rate of domestic violence homicides in the country. We can do better. We must do better.”