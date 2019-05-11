Horse hit, killed by vehicle after running away from Helldorado staging area Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police say a horse was struck and killed by a vehicle near Charleston Boulevard and 17th street around 9:50 a.m.

According to officers, a privately-owned horse was at the staging area for the Helldorado parade when it became spooked and ran off eastbound on Charleston.

The horse was then hit and killed by a pickup truck traveling westbound at 17th almost immediately after it ran off. The two occupants of the truck had minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

No roads were shut down due to the incident and only minor traffic diversions are present as westbound Charleston is being diverted at 17th until the traffic investigation concludes.