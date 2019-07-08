Horse put down after trailer hit in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a horse had to be euthanized after its trailer was hit by another vehicle in Las Vegas.

Police say the collision happened Sunday around 6 p.m. around Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane.

They say a Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light and hit a horse trailer attached to a Chevrolet Suburban.

The impact led to the horse being thrown from the trailer.

Police spokesman Lt. Alan Larsen says a veterinarian had to put the animal down because of the extent of its injuries.

It’s not yet known if the Silverado driver will face charges. There are no signs that impairment was a factor.