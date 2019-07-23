HOV lanes net 518 citations in NHP’s first month of enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV lane enforcement produced 518 citations in the first month, the Nevada Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Enforcement of lane restrictions on Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 began on June 20 as phases of Project Neon were completed, opening the carpool lanes to public use.

But the rules on who gets to use the HOV lanes has produced controversy. As public awareness grew regarding the lane restrictions. The rules — and when they are enforced — have become a political argument in the valley.

An NHP news release said that there is no data for citations issued for crossing the solid white lines when entering or exiting the lanes where it’s not allowed. Those violations are recorded as disregarding traffic control devices now, but NHP plans to report those numbers in the future in regard to HOV violations.