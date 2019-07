A brush fire is burning near Interstate 15 in Arizona, just south of the Utah state line. The highway was briefly closed as helicopters doused the fire. (Courtesy, Arizona Division of Forestry via Twitter)

PHOENIX – Interstate 15 has reopened after a brief closure in both directions about 3 miles south of the Utah border because of a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was at milepost 26 and is just southwest of Black Rock Road.

I-15 near milepost 26: Traffic is stopped in both directions for a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire. This is just southwest of Black Rock Road. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/biaO0wGjzT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2019

