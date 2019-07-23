I-Team Exclusive: Body camera video shows officer talking to Gragson at deadly DUI crash scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Local businessman Scott Gragson, 53, has been indicted on four counts of felony DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of felony reckless driving for a May 30 crash that killed one of his passengers.

Gragson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It happened in the upscale Ridges community near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive after a golf tournament.

New evidence obtained by the I-Team includes body camera video from a Metro officer at the scene, surveillance video from a nearby home, security video, and police photographs.

