I-Team Exclusive: Court documents, photos, and videos reveal more about deadly DUI crash involving Gragson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crime scene photos and body camera video reveal more about what happened during a deadly DUI crash that occurred in an affluent Summerlin community. A mother of three was killed in the crash, and a Las Vegas, real estate executive, is facing charges for causing the wreck.

The I-Team obtained never before seen evidence from that fateful day on May 30.

In the police body camera video, the accused DUI driver, Scott Gragson, kept asking a Metro Police officer about one of the passengers who was riding in his Range Rover.

“Please tell me she’s not dead,” Gragson said.

Eventually, Gragson found out Melissa Newton did not survive. Three other passengers were also injured.

In July, Gragson was indicted on eight felony charges by the Clark County grand jury.

According to Metro Police, everything unfolded while Gragson was driving his Range Rover home from a charity golf tournament when he approached the Ridges, a guard-gated community in Summerlin.

He wanted the guard to let the cars behind him in, but when the guard told Gragson they’d have to sign in he argued with her and took off.

Crime scene photos reveal the path Gragson’s Range Rover took before the first point of impact. After Gragson got out of the Range Rover, a little later a Metro officer questioned him.

WEB EXTRA: Full body camera video of Scott Gragson’s interaction with police after deadly DUI crash

Officer: “Have you ever been arrested before, sir?”

Gragson: “Yes, sir.”

Officer: “For what?”

Gragson: “DUI.”

Officer: “Anything else?”

Gragson: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Gragson also told the officers that he didn’t know the names of his passengers, and he admitted to drinking four to five drinks since 9 a.m. the crash happened before 5 p.m.

Metro Police say Gragson failed the sobriety test.

Officer: “Alright.”

Gragson: “I’m wiggling right now.”

According to court documents, Gragson’s blood-alcohol level was .147, which is close to twice the legal limit. He was tested about 3 1/2 hours after the crash. Gragson’s attorney says he intends on pleading not guilty to all charges.

Gragson who’s out on bail is expected back in court on Aug. 27.