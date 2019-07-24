I-Team Exclusive: Surveillance, body camera video shows Scott Gragson before, after deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moments after a deadly crash involving a high profile businessman, the 8 News NOW I-Team has exclusively obtained video of the first time Scott Gragson was questioned at the scene by a Metro Police officer.

Gragson, 53, was accused of driving drunk and losing control of his SUV. It happened in the upscale Ridges community in Summerlin. One woman was killed in the May 30 crash, and three others were injured. The person killed was 36-year-old Melissa Newton. She was a mother of three.

Gragson is facing 80 felony charges.

The I-Team has also obtained documents and additional video at the center of the case. I-Team Reporter Vanessa Murphy has been looking through the video and photos all day. She has more on the exclusive story.