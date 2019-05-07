Local News

I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

By:
Posted: May 06, 2019 / 06:20 PM PDT / Updated: May 06, 2019 / 07:20 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Parents of an autistic child are continuing their fight against the Clark County School District. The argument stems from abuse and centers around a listening device.

Now, they have filed a lawsuit that could have implications in similar cases around the country.

Joshua Wahrer learned he would not be allowed to send his son to school with a listening device which he believes could help protect him.

Reporter Vanessa Murphy: "Do you think JJ is safe in school now?"

Joshua Wahrer: "That's a tough one to answer. I can't really ... I'm always going to be worried about his safety because of what happened to him."

In 2018, former teacher Melody Carter was arrested for abusing JJ at Harmon Elementary School. Metro Police say she hit JJ with a stick. The 6-year-old is autistic and non-verbal so he couldn't tell his parents what happened to him. JJ now attends Ferron Elementary School where there still has been a lack of communication from staff about challenges JJ faces.

AngelSense would give his parents the ability to listen to what's happening inside the classroom, but the district refused to allow the listening capability, citing privacy issues.

In April, a hearing master listened to both sides and on the 25th, the hearing master ruled school staff who work with JJ would have to complete four extra hours of training. He ruled against providing extra education for JJ to make up for missed school hours. He also ruled against AngelSense. In addition to the listening function, the device provides GPS. The Wahrers said JJ runs from the classroom because he is traumatized.

"We went into it with the district conceding to almost everything, conceding that the abuse occurred, that he had been mistreated before the abuse and even conceding to the use of AngelSense with GPS and the hearing officer still decided against it," said attorney Gregg Hubley.

The hearing master lists numerous failures by the school district and acknowledges the student suffered at his former teacher's hands but he writes: "There is no evidence to prove AngelSense could protect the student from abuse." And he brings up a concern about secret surveillance through the listening device.

Those reasons aren't good enough for the Wahrers.

"It's stressful," said Joshua Wahrer. "We're extremely disappointed."

The Wahrers are appealing the decision. They've also filed a lawsuit against the Clark County School District. Hubley says if a hearing master won't give JJ a voice, maybe a jury will.

"I think that a jury is going to hear this and they are going to be sitting on the edges of their seats to give JJ justice," Hubley said.

Melody Carter is also named in the lawsuit. She no longer works for the district; she took a plea deal and the charges were dropped.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

    Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

  • Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

    Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

  • INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

  • Latest trends in home improvement industry

    Latest trends in home improvement industry

  • Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

    Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

  • TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

    TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

  • WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

    WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

  • Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

    Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

  • One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

    One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

  • 1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

    1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

  • Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

    Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

  • Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

    Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

  • Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

    Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

  • Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

    Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

  • Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

    Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

  • Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

    Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

  • Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

    Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

  • Close the gap for Easter Seals

    Close the gap for Easter Seals

  • Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

    Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

  • Tech gifts to wow mom

    Tech gifts to wow mom

  • Celebrating musical divas

    Celebrating musical divas

  • Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

    Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

  • Arrest report details what led to barricade

    Arrest report details what led to barricade

  • 2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

    2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

  • Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

    Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

  • Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

    Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6 p.m.

  • Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

    Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

  • Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

    Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

  • Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

    Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

  • I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

    I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

  • Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

    Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

  • I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

    I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

  • CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

    CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

  • 8 News Now Good Day

    8 News Now Good Day

  • EEUU Embajada de Venezuela 5/3/2019 Protesta, arrestos frente a la embajada venezol...

    EEUU Embajada de Venezuela 5/3/2019 Protesta, arrestos frente a la embajada venezol...

  • SANTA LUCÍA PONE EN CUARENTENA A UN BARCO POR UN CASO DE SARAMPIÓN A BORDO

    SANTA LUCÍA PONE EN CUARENTENA A UN BARCO POR UN CASO DE SARAMPIÓN A BORDO

  • Se está poniendo a prueba tecnología para combatir inundaciones

    Se está poniendo a prueba tecnología para combatir inundaciones

  • 8 News Now Good Day - County Conversation w/Marilyn Kirkpatrick

    8 News Now Good Day - County Conversation w/Marilyn Kirkpatrick

  • Sherry's Forecast: Monday, May 6

    Sherry's Forecast: Monday, May 6

  • Shout-out to this year's Mojave Max Field Trip

    Shout-out to this year's Mojave Max Field Trip

  • Raising awareness about Melanoma

    Raising awareness about Melanoma

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 6, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 6, 2019

  • Human Rights Campaign Gala

    Human Rights Campaign Gala

  • Teacher Appreciation Week

    Teacher Appreciation Week

  • Darth Maul makes is Las Vegas Now debut

    Darth Maul makes is Las Vegas Now debut

  • The European Music Fest makes its debut in Las Vegas

    The European Music Fest makes its debut in Las Vegas

  • Spice up your chicken with Chef Nanny Bubby

    Spice up your chicken with Chef Nanny Bubby

  • Slight delay for reopening 95-MLK off-ramp

    Slight delay for reopening 95-MLK off-ramp

  • "Shahs of Sunset" star takes on the beauty world

    "Shahs of Sunset" star takes on the beauty world

  • The European Music Fest hits Downtown Summerlin

    The European Music Fest hits Downtown Summerlin

  • Celebrating May the 4th at The Garage

    Celebrating May the 4th at The Garage

  • Bandito Latin Kitchen is celebrating Cinco De Mayo

    Bandito Latin Kitchen is celebrating Cinco De Mayo

  • Park Theater hosts "An Evening With the Clintons"

    Park Theater hosts "An Evening With the Clintons"

  • 8 News at 6:00 p.m.

    8 News at 6:00 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 5 p.m.

    8 News Now at 5 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m. Vet-REACH

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m. Vet-REACH

  • The Retreat on Charleston Peak hopes to help military members and their families

    The Retreat on Charleston Peak hopes to help military members and their families

  • METRO: Fatal Detail investigating motorcycle crash near Hacienda, Nellis

    METRO: Fatal Detail investigating motorcycle crash near Hacienda, Nellis

  • History behind Cinco de Mayo

    History behind Cinco de Mayo

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

NFL Draft /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss