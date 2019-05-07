I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Parents of an autistic child are continuing their fight against the Clark County School District. The argument stems from abuse and centers around a listening device.
Now, they have filed a lawsuit that could have implications in similar cases around the country.
Joshua Wahrer learned he would not be allowed to send his son to school with a listening device which he believes could help protect him.
Reporter Vanessa Murphy: "Do you think JJ is safe in school now?"
Joshua Wahrer: "That's a tough one to answer. I can't really ... I'm always going to be worried about his safety because of what happened to him."
In 2018, former teacher Melody Carter was arrested for abusing JJ at Harmon Elementary School. Metro Police say she hit JJ with a stick. The 6-year-old is autistic and non-verbal so he couldn't tell his parents what happened to him. JJ now attends Ferron Elementary School where there still has been a lack of communication from staff about challenges JJ faces.
AngelSense would give his parents the ability to listen to what's happening inside the classroom, but the district refused to allow the listening capability, citing privacy issues.
In April, a hearing master listened to both sides and on the 25th, the hearing master ruled school staff who work with JJ would have to complete four extra hours of training. He ruled against providing extra education for JJ to make up for missed school hours. He also ruled against AngelSense. In addition to the listening function, the device provides GPS. The Wahrers said JJ runs from the classroom because he is traumatized.
"We went into it with the district conceding to almost everything, conceding that the abuse occurred, that he had been mistreated before the abuse and even conceding to the use of AngelSense with GPS and the hearing officer still decided against it," said attorney Gregg Hubley.
The hearing master lists numerous failures by the school district and acknowledges the student suffered at his former teacher's hands but he writes: "There is no evidence to prove AngelSense could protect the student from abuse." And he brings up a concern about secret surveillance through the listening device.
Those reasons aren't good enough for the Wahrers.
"It's stressful," said Joshua Wahrer. "We're extremely disappointed."
The Wahrers are appealing the decision. They've also filed a lawsuit against the Clark County School District. Hubley says if a hearing master won't give JJ a voice, maybe a jury will.
"I think that a jury is going to hear this and they are going to be sitting on the edges of their seats to give JJ justice," Hubley said.
Melody Carter is also named in the lawsuit. She no longer works for the district; she took a plea deal and the charges were dropped.
