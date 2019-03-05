Local News

I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students

By:
Posted: Mar 04, 2019 / 04:56 PM PST / Updated: Mar 04, 2019 / 07:09 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.

Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.

But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.

"We need to protect our children. We are their voice," said one parent.

Parent after parent shared their stories with the Senate Education Committee on Friday.

"Unfortunately, as of right now there's been no accountability and he's been unable to express how the injuries are occurring," another parent told the committee.

They're urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would require public schools to put cameras in classrooms where more than 50 percent of the students have special needs. The mothers have something in common -- their children can't express themselves.

And Senator Scott Hammond, a Republican, who's co-sponsoring the bill with Senator Mo Dennis, a Democrat, presented troubling statistics at the hearing.

In Clark County alone, there were 127 investigations of school employee on student abuse in the 2017 to 2018 school year. Most of them to special needs students. Fourteen were confirmed to be abuse.

"Something happens to them at school and they can't explain to their parents how that bruise got there or how this happened and sometimes it can be very innocent and that's kind of the rationale for this bill," said Sen. Hammond.

The Nevada Department of Education and the Clark County Education Association claim they are neutral on the bill.

The CCEA, which is a union representing CCSD teachers, suggests using the money to train special needs staff.

A Clark County School District spokeswoman previously told the I-Team money is a concern and estimates the cost at nearly $26 million over the first two years to install and operate cameras mainly because of construction of telecommunications and equipment rooms.

But when a similar bill was introduced last legislative session which did not pass, the estimate was $165,000.

"I thought about that and I said, well how could it jump? How could it have such a massive jump for something that's the same?" Special needs advocate Karen Gray wondered.

A mother who claims her child was placed in seclusion in the heat also testified Friday. It's a story the I-Team first broke and it got the attention of Congresswoman Susie Lee who brought those concerns to Capitol Hill last week.

So, what is unfolding in Nevada is a national concern.

The next step for this bill is a work session where lawmakers can make changes to the proposed bill and then possibly a vote on whether this will move forward.


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Busch shows strong tie to sponsorship

    Busch shows strong tie to sponsorship

  • Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again

    Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again

  • Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism

    Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism

  • Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage in Carson City

    Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage in Carson City

  • Matt Champman's bounces back: Oakland A's depend on his bat and platinum glove

    Matt Champman's bounces back: Oakland A's depend on his bat and platinum glove

  • Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, March 4th

    Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, March 4th

  • I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students

    I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students

  • Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element

    Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element

  • Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition

    Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition

  • Changes underway at MGM Resorts as company prepares for future

    Changes underway at MGM Resorts as company prepares for future

  • MGM 2020 announced to reduce costs, increase profits at MGM Resort International properties in Las Vegas

    MGM 2020 announced to reduce costs, increase profits at MGM Resort International properties in Las Vegas

  • Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students

    Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students

  • Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night

    Hard Rock's guitar lights back up Monday night

  • WEB EXTRA: Cory Booker

    WEB EXTRA: Cory Booker

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Live Saving Taco Sauce

    8 News Now Good Day - Live Saving Taco Sauce

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., Mar. 4, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., Mar. 4, 2019

  • Sherry's Forecast: Monday, March 4

    Sherry's Forecast: Monday, March 4

  • Local Athletes Headed to Special Olympics World Games

    Local Athletes Headed to Special Olympics World Games

  • 5AM practice clip

    5AM practice clip

  • Elvis Monroe signs off LVN

    Elvis Monroe signs off LVN

  • Elvis Monroe visit Las Vegas Now

    Elvis Monroe visit Las Vegas Now

  • The House of Blues Las Vegas is turning 20

    The House of Blues Las Vegas is turning 20

  • LVN is live from the On The Water Boat Show

    LVN is live from the On The Water Boat Show

  • Las Vegas is going to the dogs

    Las Vegas is going to the dogs

  • Rocking the Arts is March 9th

    Rocking the Arts is March 9th

  • Part 2 of JC's interview with Smokey Robinson

    Part 2 of JC's interview with Smokey Robinson

  • LV Aviators National Anthem auditions

    LV Aviators National Anthem auditions

  • Downtown bar served eviction notice

    Downtown bar served eviction notice

  • Walmart launches first-ever free 'How to Train Your Dragon' VR experience

    Walmart launches first-ever free 'How to Train Your Dragon' VR experience

  • Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit

    Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit

  • Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win

    Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win

  • Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip

    Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Clark County Surplus Auction

    Clark County Surplus Auction

  • Metro, local community participates in St. Baldrick's events

    Metro, local community participates in St. Baldrick's events

  • Politics Now: 3/2/2019

    Politics Now: 3/2/2019

  • Golden Knights down Ducks 3-0

    Golden Knights down Ducks 3-0

  • Valley's DUI Task Force deploys for action packed sports weekend

    Valley's DUI Task Force deploys for action packed sports weekend

  • I-TEAM: Cameras in special needs classrooms interest grows

    I-TEAM: Cameras in special needs classrooms interest grows

  • Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius: Bill to make names, pensions of retired employees public

    Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius: Bill to make names, pensions of retired employees public

  • Woman recognized for her pioneering role in NASCAR

    Woman recognized for her pioneering role in NASCAR

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

  • Customers upset over Smith's stores dropping Visa credit card usage

    Customers upset over Smith's stores dropping Visa credit card usage

  • NASCAR weekend taking over at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR weekend taking over at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Mandalay Bay celebrates 2 decades on the Las Vegas Strip

    Mandalay Bay celebrates 2 decades on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Driver hits school bus after being shot at, police say

    Driver hits school bus after being shot at, police say

  • WEB EXTRA: Faceoff (3/2/19)

    WEB EXTRA: Faceoff (3/2/19)

  • NASCAR kicks into high gear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR kicks into high gear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Police suspect female driver who crashed into Starbucks was impaired

    Police suspect female driver who crashed into Starbucks was impaired

  • DUI suspect crashed into side of Starbucks

    DUI suspect crashed into side of Starbucks

  • St. Baldrick's at McMullan's Irish Pub

    St. Baldrick's at McMullan's Irish Pub

  • Sherry's Forecast: Clouds galore for your Friday and again, extra mild temps to start off March. These clouds are in advance of a storm bringing rain

    Sherry's Forecast: Clouds galore for your Friday and again, extra mild temps to start off March. These clouds are in advance of a storm bringing rain

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 1, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 1, 2019

  • 8 News Now Good Day - John Reads at Adams Elementary

    8 News Now Good Day - John Reads at Adams Elementary

  • 8 News Now Good Day - John at Hummel Elementary

    8 News Now Good Day - John at Hummel Elementary

  • 8 News Now Good Day

    8 News Now Good Day

  • Car crashes in Starbucks at Sahara and Paradise

    Car crashes in Starbucks at Sahara and Paradise

  • Ultimate sports weekend gets underway in Vegas with fan fest

    Ultimate sports weekend gets underway in Vegas with fan fest

  • Colleen's Consignment at center of legal mess
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Colleen's Consignment at center of legal mess

  • Metro: Vehicle crashes into wall of PT's Gold bar at Silverado Ranch and Decatur; driver impaired

    Metro: Vehicle crashes into wall of PT's Gold bar at Silverado Ranch and Decatur; driver impaired

  • STRIKING GOLD: One-on-one with Knights Insider Gary Lawless

    STRIKING GOLD: One-on-one with Knights Insider Gary Lawless

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Entertainment /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss