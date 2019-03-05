I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students prev next

LAS VEGAS - Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.

Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.

But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.

"We need to protect our children. We are their voice," said one parent.

Parent after parent shared their stories with the Senate Education Committee on Friday.

"Unfortunately, as of right now there's been no accountability and he's been unable to express how the injuries are occurring," another parent told the committee.

They're urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would require public schools to put cameras in classrooms where more than 50 percent of the students have special needs. The mothers have something in common -- their children can't express themselves.

And Senator Scott Hammond, a Republican, who's co-sponsoring the bill with Senator Mo Dennis, a Democrat, presented troubling statistics at the hearing.

In Clark County alone, there were 127 investigations of school employee on student abuse in the 2017 to 2018 school year. Most of them to special needs students. Fourteen were confirmed to be abuse.

"Something happens to them at school and they can't explain to their parents how that bruise got there or how this happened and sometimes it can be very innocent and that's kind of the rationale for this bill," said Sen. Hammond.

The Nevada Department of Education and the Clark County Education Association claim they are neutral on the bill.

The CCEA, which is a union representing CCSD teachers, suggests using the money to train special needs staff.

A Clark County School District spokeswoman previously told the I-Team money is a concern and estimates the cost at nearly $26 million over the first two years to install and operate cameras mainly because of construction of telecommunications and equipment rooms.

But when a similar bill was introduced last legislative session which did not pass, the estimate was $165,000.

"I thought about that and I said, well how could it jump? How could it have such a massive jump for something that's the same?" Special needs advocate Karen Gray wondered.

A mother who claims her child was placed in seclusion in the heat also testified Friday. It's a story the I-Team first broke and it got the attention of Congresswoman Susie Lee who brought those concerns to Capitol Hill last week.

So, what is unfolding in Nevada is a national concern.

The next step for this bill is a work session where lawmakers can make changes to the proposed bill and then possibly a vote on whether this will move forward.



