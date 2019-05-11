Local News

I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam

By:
Posted: May 10, 2019 / 05:20 PM PDT / Updated: May 10, 2019 / 05:46 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Imagine wiring money to what you think is a title company to buy a home or property and suddenly it's gone. It's a new scam which the FBI is now warning consumers about.

"They asked me to wire the money," Yves Ghiai said. "I wired the money."

It was more than $168,000 to seal the deal.

"I even sent an email to confirm that, you know, this is what I wired," he said.

But when the San Francisco native showed up in Las Vegas one week later, he knew something was wrong.

"I went to the title company. The escrow officer said, as I said, she made me sign the papers to close escrow and she said 'When do you think of wiring us the money?" Ghiai said. "She said, 'We never got the money.' I said well look, these are all the emails. Then they panicked and she said, 'Well that's not my email.'  At that point, I thought my heart was going to stop."

Ghiai planned on buying property in downtown Las Vegas. He says he was using his retirement money to build on the property and leave an inheritance for his children. Instead, the real estate transaction and his money were gone within seconds.

"This is my life, you know. My life that I put into this investment," he said. "I was in a hotel room just panicking. I didn't dare tell my wife. My whole life was going through all those 15 years of savings gone because, you know, I've never seen such incompetence in a title company."

While Ghiai thought he was communicating with a Reliant Title employee, it appears he was actually dealing with a hacker.

"They'll contact the person who is going to be wiring the money and they will give them additional information or different information which will then re-direct that money to a compromised account," said Aaron Rouse, FBI.

Rouse is the special agent in charge of the FBI Las Vegas division, which is investigating more scams like this one.

"Our cyber squad is working overtime in thwarting the compromises," he said.

Ghiai is now suing Reliant Title. The basis of the lawsuit is that the company was not using encrypted email. 

"Well encryption is, it's a business decision that they're going to make. We highly recommend that if you're dealing in financial transactions that you have very good cyber protections," Rouse said.

He said he can't comment on investigations, but Ghiai's attorney Todd Leventhal tells the I-Team the FBI is investigating Ghiai's incident.

"We thought the money would be long gone overseas somewhere but we've come to find out that it was someone back East that actually withdrew the money," Leventhal said.

His focus though is holding Reliant Title accountable.

"It's the fact that they just didn't take the extra security step for their clients to preserve their client's financial information, and their client's money," Leventhal said.

It turns out Reliant Title has since shut down in Nevada but according to its website, it remains in the portfolio of Texas-based Tenura Holdings.

The I-Team reached out to Reliant's attorney who in an email stated:

"While Reliant is confident that it will prevail in this litigation, it does not believe it is prudent to litigate any dispute through the media. As all of the facts unfold in this matter, we believe it will become clear that Reliant is not responsible for plaintiff’s unfortunate loss of the purchase price. However, given the complexities of this case, there is no 30-second sound bite that succinctly summarizes why Reliant is not at fault. Therefore, Reliant will allow this matter to play out in open court as opposed to addressing it in the media."

"They have just basically buried their head in the sand and this is happening and right now Yves is out of the money and lost the deal," Leventhal said.

"It's due to their negligence, I lost my life savings," Ghiai said.

To make matters worse, the attoney for Ghiai says Reliant Title did not have insurance.

If Ghiai had realized he was scammed sooner, there may have been a better chance of the recovering the money because the bank could be contacted and investigators could have looked into it right away but  he didn't realize the problem until a week later.

Victims should always report an online crime the FBI at this website.

If you get an email requesting money, it's a good idea to call the person and make sure they actually sent the email.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Cheyenne High teen stuck by vehicle at Simmons and Gilmore

    Cheyenne High teen stuck by vehicle at Simmons and Gilmore

  • I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam

    I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam

  • WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 5/10/2019

    WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 5/10/2019

  • WEB EXTRA: Sen. Jacky Rosen floor speech

    WEB EXTRA: Sen. Jacky Rosen floor speech

  • Kidnap claim unravels: Baby found, mom charged

    Kidnap claim unravels: Baby found, mom charged

  • Emotional vigil honors 12-year-old boy hit, killed by car

    Emotional vigil honors 12-year-old boy hit, killed by car

  • WEB EXTRA: Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    WEB EXTRA: Military Spouse Appreciation Day

  • WEB EXTRA: Students overcome odds to get diplomas

    WEB EXTRA: Students overcome odds to get diplomas

  • WEB EXTRA: Drones could be the cars of the future

    WEB EXTRA: Drones could be the cars of the future

  • VIDEO: Baby needs a new pair of shoes

    VIDEO: Baby needs a new pair of shoes

  • I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders

    I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders

  • Chef Yuri from Partage prepares culinary creations you can try at Vegas Unstripped

    Chef Yuri from Partage prepares culinary creations you can try at Vegas Unstripped

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Hundreds of students celebrate a milestone

    CONGRATULATIONS: Hundreds of students celebrate a milestone

  • Nevada man travels country to get shelter dogs adopted

    Nevada man travels country to get shelter dogs adopted

  • Zipline at Glowzone Las Vegas

    Zipline at Glowzone Las Vegas

  • Rain sets records in Las Vegas valley

    Rain sets records in Las Vegas valley

  • Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company

    Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company

  • Sherry's Forecast: Friday, May 10

    Sherry's Forecast: Friday, May 10

  • 5am weather coverage

    5am weather coverage

  • Colorado spring graduation got snow

    Colorado spring graduation got snow

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 10, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 10, 2019

  • Fighting ALS one cup of coffee at a time

    Fighting ALS one cup of coffee at a time

  • Free women's wellness event with Silver Summit Health Plan

    Free women's wellness event with Silver Summit Health Plan

  • Hurt at Work, what's next?

    Hurt at Work, what's next?

  • "Paws for a Cause" pet adoption is back

    "Paws for a Cause" pet adoption is back

  • Resort style living in Summerlin

    Resort style living in Summerlin

  • Celebrate Dental on smiling with confidence

    Celebrate Dental on smiling with confidence

  • BBQ tips from Myron Mixon

    BBQ tips from Myron Mixon

  • The debate continues over breast cancer screening guidelines

    The debate continues over breast cancer screening guidelines

  • CCSD families speak out about bullying, racial biases in school

    CCSD families speak out about bullying, racial biases in school

  • I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders

    I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders

  • UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for Las Vegas valley

    UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for Las Vegas valley

  • Timelapse of lighting strike over the Las Vegas valley

    Timelapse of lighting strike over the Las Vegas valley

  • Report details allegations against LVMPD officer

    Report details allegations against LVMPD officer

  • CCSD superintendent meets with Gov. Sisolak about education funding

    CCSD superintendent meets with Gov. Sisolak about education funding

  • Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story

    Police: Stepfather of missing girl changed story

  • UNLV engineering students compete to revolutionize technology

    UNLV engineering students compete to revolutionize technology

  • Are CBD-infused massages living up to the hype?

    Are CBD-infused massages living up to the hype?

  • UNLV Engineering competitions

    UNLV Engineering competitions

  • ONLY ON 8: Aviators plan special Mother's Day surprise

    ONLY ON 8: Aviators plan special Mother's Day surprise

  • Report details Metro officer's alleged lewdness, child abuse against boys

    Report details Metro officer's alleged lewdness, child abuse against boys

  • Showers pass through Las Vegas valley

    Showers pass through Las Vegas valley

  • WEB EXTRA: Shade Tree, Wynn give tour of renovated shelter

    WEB EXTRA: Shade Tree, Wynn give tour of renovated shelter

  • FAWN-TASTIC RESCUE: Firefighters save fawn from storm drain

    FAWN-TASTIC RESCUE: Firefighters save fawn from storm drain

  • WEB EXTRA: How to keep healthy while off-roading

    WEB EXTRA: How to keep healthy while off-roading

  • DRONE VIDEO: Progress on the Raiders Stadium

    DRONE VIDEO: Progress on the Raiders Stadium

  • Man's wooden toys delight sick children

    Man's wooden toys delight sick children

  • EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

    EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

  • VIDEO: Fast-acting bus driver saves boy from getting hit by car

    VIDEO: Fast-acting bus driver saves boy from getting hit by car

  • UNLV engineering student battle for best high-tech prototype

    UNLV engineering student battle for best high-tech prototype

  • Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, May 9

    Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, May 9

  • Siete muertos en motín en un cárcel de Guatemala

    Siete muertos en motín en un cárcel de Guatemala

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Boulder City 'In Your Business'

    8 News Now Good Day - Boulder City 'In Your Business'

  • "Project Gentlemen" helps local, graduating students

    "Project Gentlemen" helps local, graduating students

  • Helldorado Parade and Las Vegas Rodeo Days Rodeo are back

    Helldorado Parade and Las Vegas Rodeo Days Rodeo are back

  • "Celebrity Swing" benefits Las Vegas communities & schools

    "Celebrity Swing" benefits Las Vegas communities & schools

  • Flying high with mom at Vegas Indoor Skydiving

    Flying high with mom at Vegas Indoor Skydiving

  • Apocalyptica is "Metallica by four cellos"

    Apocalyptica is "Metallica by four cellos"

  • Brawny the dog is looking for a forever home

    Brawny the dog is looking for a forever home

  • Gifts and treats for mom with La Bonita

    Gifts and treats for mom with La Bonita

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

NFL Draft /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss