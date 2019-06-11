I-Team: NLV company to sell rides to International Space Station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s a thought if you’re saving up for a dream vacation. NASA has announced it will open up the International Space Station to tourists, that is, private astronauts who would have to make their own travel arrangements.

As it stands, one company has already booked multiple flights to the ISS. Bigelow Aerospace, which has its main plant in North Las Vegas, announced Tuesday that it has already booked four flights to the space station. Each flight can carry four passengers.

Company owner Robert Bigelow paid millions of dollars earlier this year to SpaceX, the rocket company headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

Bigelow Aerospace already has a presence on the ISS. One of it’s spacecraft — the Beam — is docked there.

The company estimates the first private flights to the space station could start as early as next year at a cost of more than $50 million per person.