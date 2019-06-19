I-Team: One-on-one with OJ Simpson’s attorney following ‘getting even’ tweet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to O.J. Simpson, it’s time to get even. The former football star made that announcement in his first tweet over the weekend.

“Hey, Twitter world,” Simpson said in a video that was posted on Twitter.

But it wasn’t the man known to many football fans as “The Juice’s” hello that raised questions.

“I’ve got a little getting even to do,” Simpson continued in the video.

It was the words “I’ve got a little getting even to do.” that caused the uproar.

The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy sat down with Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s attorney. He supports the fact that Simpson is on Twitter.

Malcolm LaVergne, Attorney: “He can go to his audience and say, let’s set the story straight.”

Vanessa Murphy, Reporter: “But was that a poor choice of words? Wouldn’t perhaps I want to share my story, I want a chance to give my side of the story, rather than say get even? Was that a poor choice?”

Malcolm LaVergne, Attorney: “I don’t think that was a poor choice at all. I think that was the absolute best choice to put down because again, social media is meant to communicate messages and communicate em effectively.”

In his third tweet since joining Twitter, Simpson addressed rumors that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s father.

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the famed white Ford Bronco chase through the freeways of L.A. Simpson’s friend Al Cowling’s was behind the wheel of the Bronco as Simpson sat in the back seat.

The vehicle pursuit happened days after Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were killed outside of Nicole’s home in Brentwood, California.

LaVergne insists the timing of Simpson’s new twitter account has nothing to do with the anniversary.

So why join Twitter now?

LaVergene mentioned the rapper Meek Mill and his incident with the Cosmopolitan. He said Meek Mill tweeted about it and gave his side of the story right away. LaVergne says he wants Simpson to have the opportunity to do the same.

Simpson also had an incident with the Cosmopolitan a couple of years ago, which LaVergene says is not over. The I-Team asked him if he’s going to sue, but he did not answer that question.

Not mincing words, LaVergne was not shy to express his opinion about the Goldmans.

LaVergne: “They have deliberately again put themselves out there as public figures with their public relations people and gone on and basically said you know, Simpson’s the boogie man, gimme money. Simpson’s the boogie man, watch my show.”

Murphy: “I notice that you attack the Goldmans on Twitter.”

LaVergne: “Yeah.”

Murphy: “Is that the right thing to do because they are; they still lost someone due to murder?”

LaVergne: “But what’s that got to do with my client?”

Murphy: “You want to attack a murder victim’s family?”

LaVergne: “25 years later…”

Murphy: “That still hurts.”

LaVergne: “You want to use attack, let me make sure it’s real clear because you are in media. They [the Goldmans] are what we call in the law public figures.”

Lavergene says Simpson will mainly tweet about sports, current events, and again, he’ll tweet to set the record straight. So far, none of his four tweets mention the Goldmans.