I-Team: Sen. Harry Reid believes UFO files shouldn't remain secret
LAS VEGAS - Former Senate Majority leader Harry Reid thinks it is time for the Pentagon to open up its secret UFO files.
The longtime Nevada lawmaker admits he sponsored a secret study that was coordinated by a Las Vegas contractor. But very little of what was produced by the study has been made public. So, what's hiding in those files and when do we get to see them?
For more than a year, the public has heard about the secret study initiated by Senator Harry Reid and other lawmakers. The study continued for years, but whatever files or reports it created, very little of the material has been made public.
As the I-Team first reported, the company which landed the contract for the program was a subsidiary of Bigelow Aerospace based in Las Vegas.
The Pentagon and the Defense Intelligence Agency have confirmed the program was real, and we know it studied anomalous aerial encounters, such as the now-famous Tic Tac incident from 2004, but the defense department has said it knows of only 38 unclassified reports that were produced.
The I-Team has confirmed, beyond any question, that the study put together a huge UFO database with materials and evidence from all over the world. So, what else is in the files?
I-Team Reporter George Knapp: "The Pentagon has files, more files, compiled in your study. Did you read it? Are you aware of how deep it goes and what's in it?"
Sen. Harry Reid: "I didn't read all of it. My staff did and I spent a lot of time with my staff going over that. It was quite a lot of material, so for me to tell you I read every word of it, if somebody saw that stack of paper, well I'm not sure he's going to look through it, so truthfully I had two staff people who worked this issue a lot and we spent a lot of time together."
Reporter George Knapp: "What jumps out at you? Is there substantial documentation?"
Sen. Harry Reid: "In my opinion, this is something we should be studying and as I said, this is a worldwide phenomenon. It's not just here in the United States."
One focus of the study, Reid says, was a ranch in Utah known as the site of unusual activity for many years.
Another focus was the appearance of unknown aircraft over nuclear missile bases and other classified military locations and units.
More Local News Stories
-
Family responds to Metro body cam video after man dies in custody
Bodycam footage shows Sunday's altercation between 65-year-old Roy Scott and two police officers. In the video, Scott repeatedly tells police to leave him alone as officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman try to calm him down.
"They took him by the arms, he went to the ground, he was not forced to the ground," said Deputy Chief Chris Jones. "There was a struggle. You can see that he was fighting the officers in an attempt to not be placed in handcuffs. But, I can tell you, just by viewing the video that minimum amount of force was used."
Metro police believe Scott was experiencing excited delirium.Read the Full Article
-
High school student turns her love for art into a community masterpiece
A local high school student has taken her transformed her love for art into a unique, community project. Her metal masterpiece will make a stop at this year's Burning Man festival before finding its final home at Tule Springs National Monument.
18-year-old Tahoe Mack has worked on "The Monumental Mammoth" for three years. It first started as an idea for her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, now it's morphed into an effort to preserve our community's history.
"I definitely want to do art and create things forever," Mack said as she picked up her welding torch.Read the Full Article
-
Officials: Roughly 200 staff, students possibly exposed to TB at Durango High School
There's new information in the confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday that it identified roughly 200 people who had possibly been exposed to the disease at the campus located on Rainbow Boulevard near Russell Road.
The Southern Nevada Health District notified select students at Durango High School through a letter that they had close and prolonged contact with the person with active tuberculosis and now need to be tested.
"Half the school is panicking like they had masks on them and stuff," said David Alejo, a senior at Durango High School.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW