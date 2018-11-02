I-Team: Solicitations for new homeowners raise questions Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HENDERSON, Nev. - Craig and Susan Johnson recently purchased a home in Sun City Anthem last February, and like many new homeowners in Nevada, they’ve received mail urging them to pay for extra documents.

“It gets your attention, and you wonder what’s going on here, and you read it,” Craig Johnson said.

Some companies offer property profiles with fees of more than $80. The I-Team did some digging and discovered the information could also be found for free.

One mailing the Johnsons received had a return address of the Local Records Office in Carson City. The envelope has a warning of a fine and imprisonment for anyone obstructing its delivery. It is also marked “Not from a Government Agency.”

“Unless you take the time and have a college education to read through everything here, you don’t know if it’s on the up and up or not,” Craig Johnson told the I-Team.

A California based return address on another envelope was also a red flag for Johnson.

“So I asked myself what’s this all about? Why are they asking me to send them money to send me the records about this house I bought in Nevada,” Craig Johnson added?

New homeowners are also receiving offers for help Declaration of Homestead forms. According to Clark County, Declaration of Homestead can help protect equity in a home. Realtors told the I-Team it is recommended but not required.

The filing fee for the Declaration of Homestead in Clark County is $40. To fill out the form, a homeowner may need information from a deed which would cost an extra $4 to $5. The businesses sending the mailings, however, will charge $25 to $28 to find the information. The difference: $45 versus at least $65.

“I’m sure a lot of people fall for this,” Craig Johnson said.

The I-Team looked into the companies behind the mailings. The only one to return the I-Team’s call by deadline was “Property Profile." A representative said the same information could be found for free, but the fee is for the compilation of a 30-page report.

The I-Team also visited several locations to find Michael Williams of Las Vegas-based Homestead Declaration Bureau. According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, Williams is the president, secretary, treasurer, and director.

It turns out that the return address on the envelope is a mailbox at a UPS store. A woman at the counter there provided a phone number and said the business works with the county. However, that is incorrect.

After a person buys a home -- the transaction becomes public record. Data miners visit the assessor’s office for that information for companies who solicit the profile and homestead services.

If the information is provided, for example, which clearly states fees, the solicitation is legal.

“I think they should be investigated," Johnson said. "I really do because so much of this is so misleading."

The I-Team reached out to a Clark County representatives for an on-camera interview about the solicitations. Repeated requests were denied.

Spokesman Erik Pappa provided information via email:

“The County doesn’t solicit business from residents. The one exception that comes to mind is encouraging folks to purchase tickets to County Parks and Recreation special events and activities. Any literature coming from Clark County would clearly be marked as such and would likely exhibit the County logo, our website address, possibly a phone number and/or email address, and a local address.”

