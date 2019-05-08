Local News

I-Team: Teacher accused of abuse moves to another Southern Nevada school district

By:
Posted: May 07, 2019 / 11:15 PM PDT / Updated: May 07, 2019 / 11:29 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman accused of hurting children in the Clark County School District is now teaching in Nye County. And it turns out taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars while at least two lawsuits are underway.

The I-Team tracked down video connected to a school investigation and shows how the teacher's record may have fallen through the cracks.

The video is from a Clark County School District police officer's body camera. He's investigating claims against a teacher at Kirk Adams Elementary School in March of 2017. 8 News Now is not releasing the identities of the witnesses.

"I witnessed the teacher with her feet roughly on top of her student in a kicking manner and then I witnessed her take her hand and push his head down towards the ground," said a teacher, who claims she witnessed the event. 

The teacher being investigated is Kasey Glass. Her aide gives a different story to the CCSDPD officer. She says she and Glass were trying to calm the student down. He has special needs, he's non-verbal and the aide says the child was trying to attack Glass.

"I had him on the this side and I'm just trying. He's trying to scratch me but I have him and I'm like calm down and I'm trying to talk to him, calm down, cool down. So, I'm not really trying to see what he's trying to do with his other hand because she has it on the other side so I wasn't really paying attention," said the aide.

The aide reveals Glass would withhold food as punishment. That's called aversive intervention and it's not allowed.

CCSDPD Officer: "Is that normal to take food away from a student that's acting up?"

Aide Witness: "Usually what she does is she takes it away and she gives it back."

CCSDPD Officer: "How has she been in the past with their students?"

Teacher Witness: "I've made a complaint before about how I've seen her treat a student before."

According to court documents, the more recent incident both witnesses were interviewed about, was caught on school surveillance video.

CCSDPD Officer: "Is that video gonna show her doing everything professionally?"

Aide Witness: "I sure hope so. Like I said, I was more focused on trying to get him off her and the rest of the other kids."

CCSDPD Officer: "Is it gonna show you doing everything professionally?"

Aide Witness: "Oh yeah."

But records show the officer determined probable cause exists to charge Glass with battery for using willful and unlawful force and violence upon an autistic, nonverbal special needs child. He called Glass's actions degrading, terrorizing, and emotionally traumatic and gave the case to the Clark County District Attorney's Office so Glass would be charged.

That never happened and now Glass is teaching again. The I-Team may have uncovered why.

The I-Team spoke to District Attorney Steve Wolfson. In a phone call, he said his office requested more information from school police and never received it so the case didn't move forward and the records were destroyed per Clark County policy.

Glass resigned from CCSD and is now teaching at Floyd Elementary in the Nye County School District. The I-Team reached out to the superintendent there in an email. He confirmed she was hired for the 2017-2018 school year, and a background check is done of all employees in addition to the Nevada Department of Education screenings.

Glass still has a teaching license. The I-Team reached out to the Department of Education. A spokesman emailed back saying the department has not received any information on Glass, but "We are happy to look into allegations that have been provided by KLAS."

The I-Team also tried to get Glass's side of the story. When the I-Team went to her Las Vegas address and rang the doorbell, the blinds and garage door closed, and security was called.

Two families, including the family of the child at the center of these videos, are suing Kasey Glass, the Clark County School District and school staff.

According to information obtained by the I-Team, the district has spent nearly $431,000 on lawyers defending those lawsuits, so far.

The I-Team also requested the surveillance footage of the incident referred to in the videos. The district refused to release it claiming the surveillance system doesn't have the capability to redact or blur images of students and staff. So, the public won't be given the opportunity to see the video for themselves.

"Her student was like crawling on the floor," said the teacher. "Her feet were basically on top of him like this and then he moved his head, and she pushed him away."

The aide said, "I just remember her doing this (gesture pushing away)." 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Golden Knights fans coat 'The Fortress'

    Golden Knights fans coat 'The Fortress'

  • Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child

    Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child

  • Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

    Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

  • Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

    Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

  • Spirit Airlines flight delayed from Las Vegas after reports of fumes on board

    Spirit Airlines flight delayed from Las Vegas after reports of fumes on board

  • Metro Police search for suspect who they say intentionally struck motorcycle officer

    Metro Police search for suspect who they say intentionally struck motorcycle officer

  • La Realidad Virtual permite a los amantes del arte sumergirse en la pintura icónica

    La Realidad Virtual permite a los amantes del arte sumergirse en la pintura icónica

  • Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

    Metro Police traffic officer injured after being intentionally hit

  • Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 8

    Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 8

  • Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

    Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

  • Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

    Dr. Frank in studio for National Hardware Show

  • Papa Francisco En Una Misa En Macedonia Del Norte

    Papa Francisco En Una Misa En Macedonia Del Norte

  • Anti-racism panel discussion tonight at Chaparral High School

    Anti-racism panel discussion tonight at Chaparral High School

  • Mercedes gets a showgirl transformation

    Mercedes gets a showgirl transformation

  • Get the body you want with VJazzy Wellness

    Get the body you want with VJazzy Wellness

  • St. Viator night with The Lights

    St. Viator night with The Lights

  • What do moms want?

    What do moms want?

  • Celebrating mom with afternoon tea at Ri Ra Las Vegas

    Celebrating mom with afternoon tea at Ri Ra Las Vegas

  • Taking a look at the Showgirl Bootcamp

    Taking a look at the Showgirl Bootcamp

  • I-TEAM: Teacher accused of abuse not charged

    I-TEAM: Teacher accused of abuse not charged

  • Voting underway to determine teacher strike

    Voting underway to determine teacher strike

  • New DNA information in 1982 cold case killing at Lake Tahoe

    New DNA information in 1982 cold case killing at Lake Tahoe

  • Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

    Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 7th

  • Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

    Court filing levels blistering allegations at NV Dept. of Taxation regarding marijuana licenses

  • INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

  • Latest trends in home improvement industry

    Latest trends in home improvement industry

  • Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

    Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas

  • TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

    TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks

  • WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

    WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor

  • Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

    Judge denies arguments to reduce bail in deadly hit-and-run case

  • One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

    One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal

  • 1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

    1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow

  • Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

    Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 7

  • Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

    Candidato Opositor Gana Elecciones En Panamá

  • Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

    Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

  • Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

    Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

  • Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

    Una vigilia reúne a cientos de venezolanos por los muertos en enfrentamientos

  • Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

    Lavrov aseguró el apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

  • Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

    Drake kicks off residency at XS Nightclub

  • Close the gap for Easter Seals

    Close the gap for Easter Seals

  • Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

    Protecting countertops with TuffSkin

  • Tech gifts to wow mom

    Tech gifts to wow mom

  • Celebrating musical divas

    Celebrating musical divas

  • Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

    Mountain Ridge players grown up, success continues on the diamond

  • Arrest report details what led to barricade

    Arrest report details what led to barricade

  • 2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

    2 Valley Electric Association board members resign amid cover up allegations

  • Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

    Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects

  • Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

    Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6 p.m.

  • Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

    Vital Vegas: 5/6/19 Edition

  • Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

    Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

  • Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

    Members of local teachers union to vote on whether they will strike

  • I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

    I-Team: Family sues CCSD to get listening device allowed in boy's classroom

  • Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

    Melanoma Monday: Steps, tips to protecting skin from dangers linked to sun damage

  • I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

    I-Team: UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars

  • CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

    CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report details number of guns found on school grounds

  • 8 News Now Good Day

    8 News Now Good Day

  • EEUU Embajada de Venezuela 5/3/2019 Protesta, arrestos frente a la embajada venezol...

    EEUU Embajada de Venezuela 5/3/2019 Protesta, arrestos frente a la embajada venezol...

  • SANTA LUCÍA PONE EN CUARENTENA A UN BARCO POR UN CASO DE SARAMPIÓN A BORDO

    SANTA LUCÍA PONE EN CUARENTENA A UN BARCO POR UN CASO DE SARAMPIÓN A BORDO

  • Se está poniendo a prueba tecnología para combatir inundaciones

    Se está poniendo a prueba tecnología para combatir inundaciones

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

NFL Draft /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss