I-Team: Teacher accused of abuse moves to another Southern Nevada school district

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman accused of hurting children in the Clark County School District is now teaching in Nye County. And it turns out taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars while at least two lawsuits are underway.

The I-Team tracked down video connected to a school investigation and shows how the teacher's record may have fallen through the cracks.

The video is from a Clark County School District police officer's body camera. He's investigating claims against a teacher at Kirk Adams Elementary School in March of 2017. 8 News Now is not releasing the identities of the witnesses.

"I witnessed the teacher with her feet roughly on top of her student in a kicking manner and then I witnessed her take her hand and push his head down towards the ground," said a teacher, who claims she witnessed the event.

The teacher being investigated is Kasey Glass. Her aide gives a different story to the CCSDPD officer. She says she and Glass were trying to calm the student down. He has special needs, he's non-verbal and the aide says the child was trying to attack Glass.

"I had him on the this side and I'm just trying. He's trying to scratch me but I have him and I'm like calm down and I'm trying to talk to him, calm down, cool down. So, I'm not really trying to see what he's trying to do with his other hand because she has it on the other side so I wasn't really paying attention," said the aide.

The aide reveals Glass would withhold food as punishment. That's called aversive intervention and it's not allowed.

CCSDPD Officer: "Is that normal to take food away from a student that's acting up?"

Aide Witness: "Usually what she does is she takes it away and she gives it back."

CCSDPD Officer: "How has she been in the past with their students?"

Teacher Witness: "I've made a complaint before about how I've seen her treat a student before."

According to court documents, the more recent incident both witnesses were interviewed about, was caught on school surveillance video.

CCSDPD Officer: "Is that video gonna show her doing everything professionally?"

Aide Witness: "I sure hope so. Like I said, I was more focused on trying to get him off her and the rest of the other kids."

CCSDPD Officer: "Is it gonna show you doing everything professionally?"

Aide Witness: "Oh yeah."

But records show the officer determined probable cause exists to charge Glass with battery for using willful and unlawful force and violence upon an autistic, nonverbal special needs child. He called Glass's actions degrading, terrorizing, and emotionally traumatic and gave the case to the Clark County District Attorney's Office so Glass would be charged.

That never happened and now Glass is teaching again. The I-Team may have uncovered why.

The I-Team spoke to District Attorney Steve Wolfson. In a phone call, he said his office requested more information from school police and never received it so the case didn't move forward and the records were destroyed per Clark County policy.

Glass resigned from CCSD and is now teaching at Floyd Elementary in the Nye County School District. The I-Team reached out to the superintendent there in an email. He confirmed she was hired for the 2017-2018 school year, and a background check is done of all employees in addition to the Nevada Department of Education screenings.

Glass still has a teaching license. The I-Team reached out to the Department of Education. A spokesman emailed back saying the department has not received any information on Glass, but "We are happy to look into allegations that have been provided by KLAS."

The I-Team also tried to get Glass's side of the story. When the I-Team went to her Las Vegas address and rang the doorbell, the blinds and garage door closed, and security was called.

Two families, including the family of the child at the center of these videos, are suing Kasey Glass, the Clark County School District and school staff.

According to information obtained by the I-Team, the district has spent nearly $431,000 on lawyers defending those lawsuits, so far.

The I-Team also requested the surveillance footage of the incident referred to in the videos. The district refused to release it claiming the surveillance system doesn't have the capability to redact or blur images of students and staff. So, the public won't be given the opportunity to see the video for themselves.

"Her student was like crawling on the floor," said the teacher. "Her feet were basically on top of him like this and then he moved his head, and she pushed him away."

The aide said, "I just remember her doing this (gesture pushing away)."