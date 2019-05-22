I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Thousands of people jammed into a small Oregon community this weekend to celebrate a famous UFO incident, and to party down while wearing alien costumes.
The UFO Fest in McMinnville celebrated its 20th anniversary by inviting some of the best known UFO figures, including the former navy pilot who had a close encounter with the now famous "Tic Tac" craft and the guy who put Area 51 on the map.
There was no way the I-Team could miss an event like this.
Preparation for the annual McMinnville UFO Fest Parade starts early, by necessity. Each year's event has grown larger than the year before, to the point where most of the community, and thousands of visitors, participate one way or another. And anyone who isn't watching the parade is probably in it.
This is Mardi Gras meets Halloween meets the Day the Earth Stood Still, with aliens of every shape, size, and color, and some from planets not yet discovered.
The crowd stands five deep in some parts of town. Businesses offer their own E.T. decorations and specials, and at the head of the parade are the invited speakers, who despite the revelry that takes place on the outside, get fairly serious on the inside.
The lineup this year attracted the largest attendance in the fest's 20-year history. Former police officer Dave Paulides lecturing about strange disappearances, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell who screened two of his documentaries, including one about former government scientist Bob Lazar, and Lazar himself, whose appearance produced the first sold-out event in the history of the festival and, in what he says was his first and last public appearance -- former naval aviator Dave Fravor -- the pilot who got the closest look at the now famous Tic Tac UFO.
That incident in 2004 off the coast of Southern California, recorded on a video that was officially released by the Pentagon, sparked renewed international interest in the UFO subject. It was reported worldwide, including a 2017 front page story in the New York Times.
Fravor, who was commander of the elite Black Aces F-18 squadron, engaged the Tic Tac and saw it do things earthly technology cannot do.
"I watched it for five minutes, Fravor said. "It's not a bird, not a weather balloon. I've heard all the Internet speculation. I don't know what they're talking about. I don't know what it is. It's way beyond the capabilities of a Super Hornet."
In an on-stage interview, Fravor described the Tic Tac in great detail and said the original video showed it had two appendages, like legs. He might not have even noticed it if not for something much larger in the ocean just below where the Tic Tac manueuvered.
"It's what drew us to it. It was a perfectly calm day, and it was causing white water, in the shape of a cross, about the size of a 737. The Tic Tac was moving around that white water. I didn't see what was below the water. We just know it was causing the water to break on a pristine day," he said.
Fravor has speculated the craft used gravity propulsion, something beyond known technology, and pretty much identical to claims made by former Nevadan Bob Lazar, who in 1989 said he worked in a program to reverse engineer spacecraft of unknown origin.
Fravor and Lazar spent a lot of time comparing notes during the fest.
"The craft he described, and talking to him in person, it operates exactly like the craft I worked on," former government scientist Bob Lazar said.
He and Fravor both said if the Tic Tac was human technology that had been mastered back in 2004, it would be tough to hide for 15 years.
"You can't tell me they have that technology and not exploit it. It would make us invincible. We'd jump on it the second we can duplicate it," Lazar said.
"This technology would change humanity, change our lives. You can hide stuff for a long time but 15 years and no hint of it?" Fravor said.
The festival was inspired by a much earlier demonstration of a similar technology, seen and photographed by an Oregon farmer in 1950. Despite numerous attempts to debunk the so-called Trent photos, they are still considered to be credible evidence of something unknown.
More Local News Stories
-
I-Team: Henderson mayor pays back some campaign expensesby Vanessa Murphy / May 22, 2019
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- When you donate money to a campaign, you expect it to go to expenses to help the candidate get elected. But after the I-Team received a tip which questioned the use of Henderson Mayor Debra March's campaign dollars, so we started looking at them.
The I-Team tried to talk with Mayor March last week at an event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.
Reporter Vanessa Murphy: "We've been trying to talk to you. How come you won't answer questions about your campaign expenses?"Read the Full Article
-
Hundreds wait for life-saving organ on Nevada's transplant listby Shakala Alvaranga / May 22, 2019
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- About 114,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Six-hundred-and eighteen of them live in Nevada.
"I think it's imperative to be one. I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to be. Saving somebody's life -- that's amazing," said 37-year-old Summer Blake, whose name is on the transplant list.
On Wednesday morning, 18-year-old Michael Sigler's family and friends walked him from his hospital room to UMC's operation room in what is called an Honor Walk.Read the Full Article
-
Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washingtonby Nikki Bowers / May 22, 2019
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting near N. Decatur Boulevard and W. Washington Avenue. According to Metro, around 8:52 p.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of Arbor Way to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot would to the shoulder.
Metro said everything started as a domestic disturbance. The man in his 40s was shot with a shotgun. Police said the suspect, a 68-year-old man, and the victim knew each other. He has been taken into custody.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
Aces preparing for season against some talented hardwood players
I-Team: Henderson mayor pays back some campaign expenses
Hundreds wait for life-saving organ on Nevada's transplant list
Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington
Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing
Alleged animal abuse first update
ONLY ON 8: Dog trainer speaks exclusively to 8 News Now regarding viral video that shows alleged animal abuse
19-year-old driver arrested, allegedly impaired during overnight crash that killed fellow teen
WEB EXTRA: Local woman stresses importance of organ donation as she waits for kidney and liver
Raiders Stadium construction triggering area growth
UMC holds Honor Walk for teen whose organs were donated after crash
Outcry over dog dumping: Community steps up to donate to Boulder City Animal Shelter
Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
City of North Las Vegas approves no-smoking ordinance
Trainer speaks out: Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
ONLY ON 8: Dog trained in viral video denies allegations of animal abuse
Police investigate barricaded suspect in west Las Vegas
VIDEO: South Australian night dazzled by meteor
UMC staff honor organ donor Michael Sigler
Australia's Easter 'bunny' facing extinction
VIDEO: Dog training at Off Leash K9 Las Vegas
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
8 News Now Good Day - Opportunity Village OVation Showcase
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Como displinar a los adolescentes
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 22
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 22, 2019
Weather record could be set today
Interview: Opportunity Village Presents "Ovation"
Morning Cup of Joe -- May 22, 2019
Pet of the Week
LVCVA to vote on Elon Musk's proposed "people mover"
"How to be Successful in Spite of Yourself" with Ann Kaplan
Something to smile about with Roseman University
The "Vanquish Me" procedure kills fat cells permanently
Findlay Toyota puts customer service into car service
Mercedes joins The Rebellion at The Hunger Games exhibition
Super-foods to super-charge your health
From Breaking Bad to breaking comedy
Experience The Hunger Games
Fire hydrant fountain
Lawmakers discuss historic Senate Bill 543 during first hearing
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
Valley High School gets mental health "first-aid kit"
Animal welfare advocates react to passing of Harold Vosko, founder of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society
Take to Denise, Part 1
"Cordoned Off"
Alleged impaired driver kills one California man, injures another
Henderson man dies in house fire
Joe Yablonksy, FBI agent who pummeled Las Vegas mob dies at 90
A look back: FBI sends Joe Yablonsky to Las Vegas to clean the mob out of Las Vegas
Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 21st
Firefighters train, sharpen skills ahead of fire season
Nevada regulators take first step regulating marijuana industry
Man dies in house fire after using propane torch to exterminate bugs
Separate Judges in Bishop Case
Luxury complex to be built in downtown Las Vegas
'New Coke' didn't work but is making a brief comeback
Great white shark tracked swimming in Long Island Sound
VITAL VEGAS | Restaurants on the way out, changes to a downtown casino