I-Team: Woman could face death penalty in 4-year-old's death
LAS VEGAS - (WARNING: Video for this story is disturbing.)
Disturbing testimony in front a grand jury describes how a young child was killed.
Crystal Stephens is the accused murderer and the Clark County District Attorney is discussing the case against her.
Brandon Steckler's mother testified in court she was living at a shelter, going through tough times and sent two of her kids to have a sleepover with her family friend. But her 4-year-old son, Brandon, was never returned to her alive.
The grand jury transcripts on the child's death are graphic but show the nature of the murder case and what the little boy may have endured.
"I think what stands out is the number of injuries, the variety of injuries, and the brutality," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
This was Brandon Steckler with his mother on July 4, 2018. Two days later, she says she left him with family friend, Crystal Stephens, who the mom claims refused to return him.
Three weeks later, Brandon was dead.
In February, Stephens was indicted on 27 charges including murder and sexual assault. The I-Team has obtained grand jury transcripts where a medical examiner testified pretty much every inch of this child had some type of injury.
The photos tell the story. Bruises, burns, injuries inside his mouth and on his arms, 27 rib fractures and trauma to his private parts.
He suffered from malnutrition, sepsis, pneumonia, and even the drug methamphetamine was found in his system. Brandon's autopsy took an extended period of time because of how badly he was hurt.
"I didn't even know it was the same child. I was blown away," said Jacqueline Bluth, chief deputy district attorney.
Investigators say they found drug residue and paraphernalia in the Las Vegas home where Stephens called police telling them Brandon had drowned. But police never found any evidence of drowning.
Next week, a committee will meet to discuss whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the 42-year-old woman.
"This is one of those cases where you have to wonder what goes through somebody's mind that would cause them to inflict these kinds of injuries on a defenseless child," Wolfson said.
It's unclear whether Brandon's mother called police to report that Stephens refused to return him. District Attorney Steve Wolfson says she's already lost her child and he does not intend on charging her because he doesn't believe she was aware Brandon was being harmed.
She also testified she learned Brandon was in the hospital via email from Child Protective Services.
More Local News Stories
-
Family responds to Metro body cam video after man dies in custody
Bodycam footage shows Sunday's altercation between 65-year-old Roy Scott and two police officers. In the video, Scott repeatedly tells police to leave him alone as officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman try to calm him down.
"They took him by the arms, he went to the ground, he was not forced to the ground," said Deputy Chief Chris Jones. "There was a struggle. You can see that he was fighting the officers in an attempt to not be placed in handcuffs. But, I can tell you, just by viewing the video that minimum amount of force was used."
Metro police believe Scott was experiencing excited delirium.Read the Full Article
-
High school student turns her love for art into a community masterpiece
A local high school student has taken her transformed her love for art into a unique, community project. Her metal masterpiece will make a stop at this year's Burning Man festival before finding its final home at Tule Springs National Monument.
18-year-old Tahoe Mack has worked on "The Monumental Mammoth" for three years. It first started as an idea for her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, now it's morphed into an effort to preserve our community's history.
"I definitely want to do art and create things forever," Mack said as she picked up her welding torch.Read the Full Article
-
Officials: Roughly 200 staff, students possibly exposed to TB at Durango High School
There's new information in the confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday that it identified roughly 200 people who had possibly been exposed to the disease at the campus located on Rainbow Boulevard near Russell Road.
The Southern Nevada Health District notified select students at Durango High School through a letter that they had close and prolonged contact with the person with active tuberculosis and now need to be tested.
"Half the school is panicking like they had masks on them and stuff," said David Alejo, a senior at Durango High School.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW