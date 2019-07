PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The death of an inmate at a privately run Nevada prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was found deceased at CoreCivic Nevada Southern Detention Center on the morning of Friday, June 12.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service will assist in the investigation because the victim and suspect were both being held on federal charges. The suspect remains in custody at the facility.