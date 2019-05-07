INTERVIEW: HOV lanes coming soon to I-15

Talking HOV lanes with NHP and NDOT

LAS VEGAS - One of the last remaining projects as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's "Project Neon" are HOV lanes on I-15.

8 News Now Good Day Traffic Anchor Nathan Tannenbaum spoke with NDOT's Tony Illia and NHP Trooper Travis Smacka on what drivers can expect.

Project Neon is expected to be completed Summer 2019.